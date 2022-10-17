The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7: Where is Luke?

As we prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7, it is pretty clear the focus will be on June and Serena and understandably so. After what we just saw, how could it not be? The two could decide to work together to escape their predicament, but that could take a lot of trust … which we’re not sure that they have in each other at all.

For the sake of this article, we want to turn the focus over slightly to a different subject, but one that is very-much important when you consider the long-term future of this show: Where in the world is Luke? What is going to happen to him?

At the end of episode 6, we saw the character seemingly being sent up to the border, as he was “legal” and therefore, had no need to be sent down to Gilead. Yet, we have a hard time thinking that he’s going to be content with that. After that talk between him and Serena earlier this season, we have a hard time imagining that this guy is just going to be willing to sit back and let everything unfold around him. Instead, our thinking is that he’s going to try to head back to Gilead and try to save his wife … not realizing what actually happened.

As we move further into the rest of this season, our feelings about Luke’s future remain very-much unchanged. We remain absolutely terrified tat this character is going to be killed and so far, the show has done nothing to make us think anything otherwise. As we prepare for season 6 a.k.a. the final season, we tend to think the stakes will be higher than ever for June. Losing one more thing that she cares about amidst this great battle would fit the bill.

What do you think we’ll see from Luke on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7, if anything?

