Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Gandalf rumors…

Is Gandalf a part of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at present time? That depends on who you ask.

If you watch the season 1 finale, there is certainly some GOOD evidence out there at this point that the famed wizard is actually the mysterious Stranger. For starters, a line that has a nice parallel to one that the character says within Lord of the Rings. Also, the fact that technically, Gandalf was around in the Second Age, though it was under the Valinor name Olórin. Not only that, but he actually spent time with Galadriel! You can also say that his affection for the Hobbits was born out of the time he spent with Nori and the Harfoots at this particular point in time.

Of course, none of this is actually confirmation that the Stranger is Gandalf, but he is certainly the most famous one of his kind and we know that The Rings of Power are working to get some heavy-hitters on the show. Remember here, after all, that we already met Sauron in the finale, disguised as the character Halbrand.

Speaking to TV Insider, Daniel Weyman (who plays the character) made it clear that even he doesn’t know who he is playing at the moment…

The great thing about the way Patrick and J.D. have written this character is that I honestly haven’t known more than I needed to know at any given point, and what you know is now what I know. I am where you are. For me, the joy of playing this role has been that we started with this blank canvas and things were painted onto it. At first they might have been broad brush strokes, and then as we honed in on relationships and situations, they became more precise. Looking forward, I suppose what I’m really looking forward to is those colors, those textures becoming richer and more defined as we go on…

We do think the character’s full identity will be revealed at some point, but remember that there is a five-season plan presumably for this show. If that is the case, there is no real need to rush anything along.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, especially when it comes to The Stranger?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







