Magnum PI season 5: Who is officially coming back?

If you’re eager to get some news about some familiar faces coming back to Magnum PI season 5, we’ve more than got you covered!

First, let’s focus on Cade for a moment: In a post on Twitter (see below), the official writers’ room confirmed that Martin Martinez will be coming back as the character. Given the bond that he formed with TC last season and the father figure role that Stephen Hill’s character can offer to him, this is absolutely thrilling news. It adds more depth to TC’s life, which increased significantly in season 4. Given that Magnum/Higgins have their romance and Rick and Suzy have a new baby, it only feels right that we get to see some big stuff for TC, as well. The greater the personal and emotional stakes in every episode, the better off the show will be.

Now, let’s get to the other news here, which is also TC-related: Emily Alabi is also going to be back as Mahina, a potential love interest for the character. Their relationship had some ups and downs when we last saw them, but there’s a real hope it could blossom depending on how many episodes she appears.

As great as all of this news is, nothing changes the reality that unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a good while still to see new episodes arrive on NBC. How long are we talking? Think in terms of at least two and a half months. The earliest we could see the show at its new home is January, and it could still be longer than that.

If nothing else, we tend to think that this casting news is another bit of great evidence that season 5 is going to feel very much like the show you’ve loved the years.

