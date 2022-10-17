Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode: Jesse Williams to return, direct

There are a couple of great things to get into here when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 19 and Jesse Williams.

So where do we start? According to a report from Deadline, the former series regular will be returning as an actor and director for the fifth episode this season, titled “When I Get to the Border.” This comes after his return alongside Sarah Drew (April) at the end of last season. Expect to see Williams’ latest effort on the show come Thursday, November 3.

One of the things we are seeing from Grey’s at this point is a real effort to celebrate its overall legacy and be nostalgic ahead of Ellen Pompeo’s eventual exit. Jesse has shown a willingness to return on multiple occasions and remains close to many of the cast. We know that there are rumors out there about a Jackson – April spin-off, but most of those have been fan and cast-generated rather than official. We’re 100% still open to that idea, though, if something should ever materialize. For now, we’re just hoping that we’ll get to see Sarah Drew back at some point this season, especially now that her character and Jackson have reconciled and are a romantic couple again. Cheers to that finally happening!

Before Jackson comes around, remember that there is another new episode of the medical drama airing on ABC this Thursday, and this one is featuring a pretty prominent familiar face from the past in Kate Walsh. Our hope is that we get a little more nostalgia throughout the season, just in case this turns out to be the end. (For the record, we personally believe that there is going to be a season 20, but we’ve learned over time that nothing within the world of television is guaranteed.)

Related – Check out some other updates on Grey’s Anatomy, including more on what the future could hold here

What do you want to see from Jesse Williams during his big Grey’s Anatomy return?

Share right now in the comments! We’re absolutely going to have more news coming up soon on the show and the future. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







