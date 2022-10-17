FBI season 5: Special November episode to air on Sunday

When we get into the month of February, things are going to get a little bit wonky when it comes to FBI season 5.

How so? Well, let’s get into the new scheduled-related news of the day. According to a report from TVLine, the crime drama is going to be off the air on Tuesday, November 8, as will the rest of the franchise due to coverage of the midterm elections. This isn’t much of a surprise, as a lot of shows find themselves in this position at some point.

What may be a little more of a surprise here, though, is hearing what we have about a special Sunday episode on November 6. This is going to be airing in the place of The Equalizer at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, which technically could be later depending on what happens with the NFL. FBI has an extra episode to air this year than its spin-offs, thanks mostly to “Prodigal Son” airing earlier this month. That episode was actually a part of the season 4 order, and was pulled from when it was supposed to air last spring.

As for what you can expect to see within this episode, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Double Bind” – As the team works to rescue a 5-year-old kidnapping victim, Scola suspects the boy’s mother isn’t being forthcoming about why her son was targeted. Also, Nina struggles to open up to Scola about matters in their relationship, on a one-time-only Sunday airing of the CBS Original series FBI, Nov. 6 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET; 8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Remember that there is also a new episode of FBI on Tuesday night, alongside both FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. You can read more about that now over at the link here.

What do you most want to see on FBI season 5 during this special Sunday episode?

