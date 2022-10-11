FBI season 5 episode 5 spoilers: A look ahead at ‘Flopped Cop’

Next week on FBI season 5 episode 5 you are going to get a chance to see a story titled “Flopped Cop.” Want to learn a little more about what lies ahead?

This episode is going to be one that offers up a window into Tiffany’s past, and also a chance to get to know her a little better. Of course, we cherish every single opportunity that we can to get backstory with this show, given that sometimes it is difficult with all of the case-of-the-week plots we see people dive into. We tend to believe that on this particular story, for example, we are going to see a LOT of danger as a powerful criminal empire could be at the center of an investigation. If the show does this correctly, there could be a few moments throughout that leave you breathless.

Below, you can check out the full FBI season 5 episode 5 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

“Flopped Cop” – When a wealthy accountant is gunned down for secretly testifying against a notorious drug lord, the team’s investigation leads Tiffany to ask for help from a friend who was formerly with the NYPD and is related to the dangerous crime boss, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Oct. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For everyone out there wondering, this is still probably not going to be the episode that marks the return of Missy Peregrym as Maggie, as that will be coming later on in the fall. We are as excited as anyone to see her back, and it’s really our hope that the show turns it into a big event no matter when it happens.

