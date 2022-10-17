Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Solutions to a problem

As we look towards Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+, there are clearly a few different problems worthy of some examination. In particular, we are talking about an intense, at-times confusing wait to learn when the Jason Sudeikis series is actually going to be coming back on the air.

We know that dealing with delays behind-the-scenes is not easy, but there is one thing that Apple could do in order to make things at least a little bit less confusing: Offer some clarity. Why not issue some sort of public statement making it clear what sort of premiere-date window you are hoping for? At the very least, why not remind people that the show is on its way back? Even the smallest of morsels will do something when it comes to satisfying confused fans.

Following that, we think you can jump over to the next big question: Trying to determine how to tide people over. So far this year, Apple has relied heavily on cross-promotions (see FIFA or Bumble) and then also the Primetime Emmy Awards in order to generate publicity for the show. Now may be the time to change that. Rather than relying so much on cast interviews, why not share a few new previews from the series yourself? We don’t actually think it’s that complicated, since you really just need to share a few 15-second, out-of-context moments from the new season to keep people hyped.

This show doesn’t have some huge controversy or issue that renders it incapable of being successful; the main thing it is suffering from right now is a streaming service being too guarded when it comes to its secrets. At a certain point, viewers will be tired of recycling the same stories from season 2 in the press. They want something new. Hopefully, we’re getting to a point where the parties involved are ready and eager to fix that.

As of right now, we expect the third (and possibly final) season to come out in late winter or early spring.

