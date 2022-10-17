The Last of Us premiere date: A new, scary HBO sneak peek!

There are few things to be excited about when it comes to The Last of Us, and a lot of it starts with HBO’s brand-new tease.

Alongside the release of House of the Dragon season 1 episode 9 on the network last night, we had a chance to see a brand-new tease for what lies ahead. There were a few different memorable moments thrown in here, including a particularly-terrifying moment that reminds you of the survival-horror elements that are going to be present in Joel and Ellie’s journey.

You can watch some of the footage over at the link here — it is brief, as it is a part of a sizzle reel the network has put together for all of their upcoming shows like Succession, The White Lotus, and many others. Still, you get a reminder that the video-game adaptation is coming early next year.

To us, the most important thing about getting to see this footage is the (inherent) reminder that HBO is probably not going to make any of us wait long to see The Last of Us arrive on the airwaves. Most early evidence suggests that the series is going to be back at some point early next year, and we do think that a January start makes a ton of sense. Remember for a moment here that this show is already done with production and beyond just that, HBO doesn’t have anything else set for that time. January through March is the same window that they used for Euphoria, and that generated some big ratings for them. Wouldn’t they want the same here?

Let’s just hope in the end that The Last of Us somehow finds a way to live up to all of the hype.

