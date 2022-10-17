Is LL Cool J leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Where is Sam Hanna at?

Is LL Cool J leaving NCIS: Los Angeles at some point in season 14? We do think this is a fair question to wonder at this point — and for many reasons.

Take, for example, the fact that the actor was totally absent as Sam Hanna during tonight’s “Of Value.” This is a little bit of a surprise, but also not totally new. There were times last season where Sam was MIA for whole episodes, and we’ve seen it in the past for Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and other characters, as well.

In the end, don’t think of this as any evidence that Sam will be gone from the show long-term, as we know that the character has a big storyline next week. Not only that, but LL has been seen in some photos for the epic crossover with NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii, which we know is currently scheduled to air at some point in January.

There are some theories that are out there about why we get these cast exits here and there on this show. To us, the most sensible one is that this represents either the longtime cast members getting a little break to work on other things, or the studio trying to save a little bit of cash throughout the season. NCIS: LA does have a pretty large cast, and this gives them the luxury to give some people a break here and there.

If anyone does opt to leave this show, that’s more likely to be an event we see at the end of a season as opposed to just two episodes into the run. Remember for now that there’s also a chance that this could be the final season of the series, and that is something we’re keeping in mind.

