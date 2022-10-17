Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special spoilers: Big surprise?

We wish that we could say that the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special was right around the corner, but it’s not. We still have a couple of months to go!

Yet, there’s a good reason why this show is considered to be one of the pinnacles of TV viewing during the holiday season — it is heartfelt, emotional, and writer Heidi Thomas often goes all-out to ensure that the spirit of Christmas Day is perfectly embodied.

So what can we say about it in advance? Well, it does appear as though one character in particular is going to make a big impact: Reggie Jackson, the fan-favorite character played by Daniel Laurie.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, here is some of what Stephen McGann (who plays Dr. Turner on the British drama) had to say about what you can expect here:

“We’re not allowed to give any spoilers but this man [Daniel, who he was appearing with] does something amazing in the Christmas special … I was amazed, this guy is a top man. All will be revealed.”

We don’t think anyone out there necessarily needed another reason to watch but if you did, we suppose you now have it. Be prepared to see a lot of great character-focused stuff, and it is our hope that this will set the stage perfectly for season 12, which we tend to believe will premiere at some point in early 2023. There typically isn’t too much of a break in between the special and the new season for viewers in the UK. It’s a little bit different in the US, as you have to wait a few months to see the season proper begin.

Luckily, no matter which continent you are on, you’re going to have a chance to watch the Christmas Special on December 25.

