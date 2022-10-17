True Detective season 4 premiere date: Why no HBO promo nod?

Are we going to be learning some news about a True Detective season 4 premiere date some point in the near future?

We should start off here by saying that over the weekend, HBO released a sizzle reel for a number of their upcoming series, including many that will be available at some point in 2023. Unfortunately, the highly-anticipated fourth season starring Jodie Foster was not mentioned.

So what’s the reason for this? We wouldn’t say that this is some super-clear evidence that the show will not be back this year. Instead, you can view it as a sign that it just won’t be around in the first half of 2023, which is something that was pretty clear from the moment it was announced. This is a show that takes a long time to make thanks largely to the ambition behind it — plus the fact that it is being filmed out in Iceland. The schedule for HBO is also fairly jam-packed. You are going to see The Last of Us, Succession, Winning Time, and Perry Mason before True Detective comes back, and there could be some other shows wedged in here, as well.

If we’re lucky, we will have a chance to see a little bit more on the subject of this show when we get around to January or February, as that’s when TCA has its winter press tour and we’ll be able to hear more from executives on the subject of what lies ahead across the board. We know that there’s going to be a lot of ambition within every moment of this show, so we’re happy that the network is going to take its time. This is a franchise that is still in some ways trying to regain its greatness, though we would say that season 2 was a step in the right direction.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to True Detective right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a True Detective season 4 premiere date at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way throughout the hiatus. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







