Winning Time season 2 premiere date: HBO teases what’s next

We know that Winning Time season 2 is going to be coming to HBO eventually, but there is a big question worth wondering: When will that be?

Of course, we’d love to get some more info on a premiere date in the near future, but the network is still keeping their cards close to the vest with that. Yet, they did share a recent promo for all of their programming (watch here) where they confirm that the Los Angeles Lakers-based series will be coming back at some point next year.

Based on what we know about the rest of the network’s roster, we tend to think that a summer/fall release is a little more likely here, based largely on the fact that there are some other series across the board that are coming up sooner like The Last of Us and Succession.

For Winning Time, we tend to imagine that the primary struggle will be continuing to toe the line between real-life history and the dramatization of certain events. We know that the first season occasionally came under fire for how it represented things that happened during the early days of the Lakers’ dynasty, and we tend to think that this won’t be the only occasion. The goal here seems to be more telling a version of the story; there are documentaries and books out there that can give you a more accurate depiction.

Save for the aforementioned promo, HBO probably won’t share too much in the way of what lies ahead with this show for the next few months. If we’re lucky, we will get a formal premiere date announcement in the spring; that’s something to already look forward to, and we’ll see if any other details are announced alongside a date at that point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Winning Time

What do you most want to see when it comes to Winning Time season 2 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







