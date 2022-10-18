Dancing with the Stars 31: Who was eliminated, week 5?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 31 event? Tonight’s installment was the first in a two-night event, and we had a ton of emotional routines. This is often what happens under the Most Memorable Year theme, where we get a chance to learn a good bit more about some of these Stars beyond what we know on the surface.

With a theme like this, the eliminations can get a little more unpredictable. What we will say right now is that entering the episode, we felt pretty strongly that Trevor Donovan, Jessie James Decker, Vinny Guadagnino, and even Heidi D’Amelio or Joseph Baena could be in danger. With Sam Champion being sent out last week, we felt like the playing field was significantly more level than we saw earlier on in the season. It feels clear, meanwhile, that Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, and Gabby Windey are far and away the favorites. If one of them goes out before the finale, we will consider it to be one of the biggest shock exits in the history of this show.

Remember tomorrow night, another star will be sent out during Prom Night — but one person isn’t going to be making it to that point.

Update: In a shocking announcement, Selma Blair is departing. Be sure to visit the link here for more.

