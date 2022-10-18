Why is Selma Blair leaving Dancing with the Stars?

We had a feeling that Dancing with the Stars tonight would be emotional; what we did not realize was that Selma Blair was saying goodbye.

During the episode tonight, the actress revealed that her doctors informed her she could not continue with the competition. She did everything that she could, but staying would continue to jeopardize her health.

Now, we come to what has to be one of the most emotional moments in the show’s history: Selma doing one last routine with Sasha Farber. The fact that the dance was a waltz (a very powerful style) only amplified that. Add to that the music of “What the World Needs Now.” Beautiful. The entire audience was still through the entirety of this and you could tell that Selma relished every single part of it.

We’re not shocked that this is the time when she would walk away, given that the remaining dancers were doing two routines in two nights. Her legacy is going to be felt for the remainder of the season as she brought SO much heart to the proceedings and really inspired everyone to give the show their all. We don’t think anyone will take this for granted every single step of the way.

What we really loved hearing tonight was actually from Derek Hough, as he revealed that behind the scenes, Selma’s reputation was “impeccable” and every single person out there had nothing but great things about her. You want to imagine that the person you see on TV is the same in real life, and this is one of those occasions where that seems to be the case.

With Selma’s exit from the show, nobody else is going to be leaving the ballroom tonight. Another elimination is coming tomorrow.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars

What did you think about Selma Blair’s final performance on Dancing with the Stars?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







