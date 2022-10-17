House of the Dragon season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The war

Next week on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 10, we’re going to be seeing the culmination of this entire story. The finale is here, and this means an opportunity to see bloodshed, chaos, and the delicate dance of dragons that was promised from the very start.

If you saw the promo tonight, you knew the presence of fire, bold decisions, and Rhaenyra and Daemon figuring out their next move. While tonight’s episode was focused more on House Hightower and the events in King’s Landing, next week will feature the Rhaenyra side of things more prominently.

Before the end of this episode, we anticipate the opportunity will be here to measure what the war looks like, and also where everyone will stand within it. While we do think most characters have already chosen their side, we do believe in a certain fluidity here — things could easily change and everyone involved has to be prepared for that.

Of course, we know that there is a season 2 renewal out there from HBO, so there is no reason for concern over the long-term future here. The question for us becomes mostly if there’s going to be some sort of big cliffhanger or not. How do you end this show, knowing there is more source material out there that fans already know? It’s really the same struggle that the creative team had for the early seasons of Game of Thrones. Just know, in the end, there are no huge leaps ahead in time; we’re now fully in the thick of things.

