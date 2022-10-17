All American season 5 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Feeling Myself’

Next week on The CW you’ll have a chance to see All American season 5 episode 3, and that includes a chance for Spencer and Olivia to work together.

We know there’s been a lot of drama in their relationship as of late, but this episode does open the door for a new dynamic. They are working with a common purpose, as well: Getting one-time players to talk about Coach Garrett. This is important for both of them on different levels, but we can’t guarantee that everything will be resolved here right away.

Want to get some other insight now? Then we suggest that you check out the full All American season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

ON THE HUNT – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) joins Olivia (Samantha Logan) in her quest to get former players to talk about Coach Garrett (guest star Sean Carrigan), things start to become real for them. With Jordan’s (Michael Evans Behling) encouragement, Layla (Greta Onieogou) agrees to attend a red carpet with Patience (Chelsea Tavares), but Patience is still learning the ins and outs of these exclusive events. Spencer notices that Grace (Karimah Westbrook) is doing a lot of wedding things solo, so he comes up with a solution to make her feel special. Asher (Cody Christian) gets an opportunity to take the next step in his career by going on a recruiting trip. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) gets too involved in a case at work, leading Laura (Monet Mazur) to step in. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#503). Original airdate 10/24/2022.

One of the things that is going to be interesting about this season in general is seeing how a lot of these stories come together, given that a lot of characters are now off doing their own thing. That’s a result of the college setting for some of them, but you do want to make sure some paths converge whenever it’s possible.

