The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Oasis’

The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 6 is slated to arrive on Fox next week — want to learn a little bit more all about it?

First and foremost, let’s talk about things when it comes to the title: “Oasis.” This of course suggests that someone could be getting a refuge from all of the chaos around them. Could it be Thony? Of course, that’s a wonderful and rather-peaceful thing to think about … but it’s also unlikely. So much of this show is about throwing obstacles her way and seeing if she can recover from them. We don’t think that the producers are going to ever give her longer than a few small moments to breathe.

Honestly, we’re not sure who or what this oasis could be based on what we know is coming. To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

An unexpected trio emerges in the mission to take down Cortés, as Arman and Nadia’s relationship hits a breaking point. Meanwhile, Fiona attempts to keep her family safe as Chris continues to grieve in the all-new “Oasis” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Oct. 24 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-206) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

One thing we should go ahead and note here is that based on the information we have at present, it looks as though we’re going to have a hiatus after the fact here on October 31 — which makes sense, given that this is Halloween. We have to hope that this episode in particular leaves us on some big, jaw-dropping moment … just to keep us excited, engaged, and nervous for where things will go from here.

