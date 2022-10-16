Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: The chaos ahead

Following the events of the season 1 finale, it is easy to say that the stage is set for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. We know now that Halbrand is Sauron, that the Stranger could very well be Gandalf / other wizard, and the Rings in the title are finally starting to come into play. It took a long time to get to this point, but we’re grateful to be where we are now.

We know that there’s a lot of story clearly to come between Sauron and Galadriel after the big finale reveal, but what about the dynamic with Sauron and Adar? There is clearly a lot to come with these two, and we’ll see that play out pretty early on in season 2 how they got to where they now are.

In speaking about this further, here is what Charlie Vickers (who plays Halbrand / Sauron) had to say to TV Insider:

They have a long and checkered history. In that scene in Episode 6, [Joseph Mawle] and I worked a lot on creating that. Adar and Sauron, we’re gonna see — and pretty quickly — their past, and gonna learn more about [it]. I can’t tease exactly what it is. All I can say to people is that it’s really cool, and it’s gonna be a really exciting thing we get to explore next season.

In general, we do tend to think that season 2 is going to be more dramatic and intense than what we got the first time around. With some of these central mysteries resolved, more of the key players are on the map. The quest to stop Sauron can be a little bit clearer from here on out and we’re excited to see that play out, no matter when it premieres. (Odds are, we’ll be waiting for a good while.)

