Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 spoilers: Are more men coming?

If you have not seen all of the previews out there already, Monday’s Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 is going to kick off a new twist. During Split Week, the women are going to be sent out of Paradise while a new group come in to try to win the hearts of the guys.

You can see a tiny tease for the twist at the bottom of this article, but what we want to focus on primarily here is the reaction to much of this online so far. There has been some blowback to Split Week (which is basically the Casa Amor twist from Love Island) tormenting only the women, as they have to be separated while some others come onto the beach. Are the guys going to be subjected to something similar?

It’d be nice to have some absolute clarity on all of this, but this is what we can say for the time being. In a new post on Twitter (see below), the official account notes that “new men are coming soon,” potentially after this twist is over. Note that there’s no confirmation here that these guys are going to arrive with a similar twist, but this is something to look out for as we move further into the season.

The craziest thing to think about, at least for now, is that we are not even at the halfway point of this season! ABC ordered a lot of episodes of this show, and honestly probably too many when you consider the filler we’ve gotten so far. There was a lengthy storyline with Ashley and Jared that nobody asked for, and then we’ve had the random Wells story-time bits and the elaborate Salley saga that ultimately went nowhere. We’re hoping that some of the content is a little more essential to the show moving forward; time will certainly tell.

Don't worry, Bachelor Nation…new men are coming soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/qdRSQy4TVU — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 14, 2022

