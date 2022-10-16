East New York season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘Snapped’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you happy to learn more about East New York season 1 episode 4 over on CBS? It goes without saying, but there’s a lot to be intrigued about. The title here is “Snapped,” and this is going to be one that is dangerous, challenging, and a whole lot more.

Below, you can check out the full East New York season 1 episode 4 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Snapped” – When the team receives an unusual call for police assistance, they must employ creative methods to defuse a critical family conflict. Also, Haywood’s mother encourages her to connect with her estranged father, and rookie officer Bentley bristles at career advice from his mentor, Sandeford, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

The most important part of this story, at least to us is going to be learning more about Haywood’s parents and some of her past. If she is going to be the important, foundational character at the heart of this story, it’s important that we find out so much more about what makes her tick. Also, we need some personal drama amidst everything that is going on when it comes to police-work. Getting that sort of mix here is, long-term, going to be one of the most important things about a show like this.

For now, CBS does have a good bit to be excited about when it comes to where things stand. The ratings for the second episode were actually a little higher than they were for episode 1 in terms of total viewers. Is there now a chance to see additional episodes ordered soon? Let’s hope…

