The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20: Daryl & Carol’s search

Next week on The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 there is absolutely a lot to look forward to from start to finish.

So where do we start? With the fact that recovery seems to be a central theme of this story, at least based on the information that we’ve got right now. The title here is “What’s Been Lost,” and you can see the synopsis below:

Daryl and Carol search for their friends who disappeared.

We know that this episode is already out there for those with AMC+, but we don’t want to give that much away if you are watching on the network itself. What we can go ahead and note is that this is going to be a high-octane episode with a lot of danger, especially since things are at such a tipping point around the Commonwealth. At least one more notable character could die, and beyond just that, we could see a few characters in some fairly surprising spots. (We obviously know that a few characters, including Negan, Maggie, and Daryl, won’t die because there are spin-off plans for all of them down the road.)

Things will have to move fast here given that once episode 20 is over, we will officially be at the halfway point in the story. From there, you’re going to have a chance to see four more stories until things are wrapped up with the flagship show for good. Even with those spin-offs, it is still a weird thing to think about here since The Walking Dead has been a part of our lives for well over a decade — plus, it is a year-round institution when you throw a lot of those spin-offs out there.

If you do want to see some additional insight now on what’s ahead, take a look at the promo below!

