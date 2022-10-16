The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 (AMC+): ‘Outpost 22’

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 is going to be coming to AMC+ next week, but what can we go ahead and say about it now?

The first thing that we should go ahead and say here is that we’re in the midst of the final stretch of four episodes; today viewers on the streaming service were treated to a big, action-packed story that featured the death of Lance, but Carol also doing what she could in order to save Daryl. Basically, all of this gave us reminders of what makes all of these characters so special. This is not just a story of some scattered people trying to survive; they are a legitimate family who have gone through some of the worst stuff imaginable and are now working to survive on the other side. We can only hope that moving forward, there are a few other surprises worth celebrating.

As we move forward now into episode 21, there looks to be one key theme for these characters: Working to take back what’s theirs, no matter the obstacle or the circumstances they face. We’re of course looking forward to seeing just how all of this is going to unfold, just as we’re eager to learn a little bit more about how everything around the Commonwealth crumbles and what prompts some of these characters to go their separate ways. Take Negan and Maggie for example, who we know eventually head off to a zombified version of Manhattan for their own spin-off premiering next year.

Over these final episodes, we of course we’ll get closure to a number of stories, but also a few clever foundations for what is coming up next. Suffice it to say, the balancing act that plays out here will be extremely important.

