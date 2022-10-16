Bloodlands season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A shocking finale?

Next week on Bloodlands season 2 episode 6, you will have a chance to see a hyper-intense nail-biter like no other. This is the finale! With the way that this series works (much like many others on the BBC), there’s a reasonable chance this could be the final episode of the series overall. We have to enter it with that expectation, as Tom is going to put both his life and career on the line.

From the start of season 1, it’s been fair to question some of Tom’s methods; that has only heightened in season 2 in between the police investigation and the search for the gold. This show has had some incredibly dark treasure-hunt components to it this year; we don’t think anyone could mistake it as the same exact story we saw in season 1. It’s adding more excitement to what could happen in the finale, but also real danger for James Nesbitt’s leading man.

To get a few more details on what you can expect to see play out, go ahead and view the Bloodlands season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Tom falters on the tightrope between his police investigation and his illicit pursuit of the murder weapon and the gold, as it all threatens to come tumbling down.

Will you receive closure at the end of this episode? We do tend to believe so, and for a few different reasons. While we recognize fully that this is a show full of twists and dramatic turns, cliffhangers aren’t usually a major component to UK dramas. Whatever sort of big reveals we get here should be paid off by the end of the episode. If the story is well-executed, you’re going to be begging for more episodes regardless. That’s really the #1 thing that anyone should be able to ask for.

