Euphoria season 3 premiere date: How it fits into HBO’s plan

Euphoria season 3 will be coming to HBO down the road; we like to think that the process of crafting the story is currently underway. We know that creator Sam Levinson tends to be somewhat patient with the process, which is more important for shows like this that lack a traditional writers’ room.

Based on most buzz online, filming for the Zendaya series will resume next year and at that point, it’s possible that we can start narrowing down some premiere dates. For now, though, we at least wanted to look at where Euphoria fits amidst the show’s larger roster, given that there is a lot of stuff to get into here, as well.

First and foremost, let’s list off HBO Sunday-night shows shows that we know for sure are coming before season 3 launches: The Last of Us, Succession, The Idol (also executive-produced by Levinson), Perry Mason, and Barry. All signs point to these shows airing before the end of the spring. Then, you most likely have another season of True Detective on the horizon. Since we’ve already heard a lot in terms of casting news with it, we tend to think that the show is angling for a summer/fall 2023 start.

The big mystery to us for Euphoria comes in relation to House of the Dragon — will season 3 for this show come before or after season 2 of the fantasy epic? Some of that may come down to how quickly House of the Dragon season 2 gets the ball rolling. In the early years Game of Thrones was largely an annual event, but due to the global health crisis, that’s become a little more difficult to pull off.

Regardless of anything, we do think that Euphoria season 3 won’t be ready to air until at least late 2023 or early 2024. Other shows could shift the date slightly, but getting these episodes filmed and edited remains top priority.

