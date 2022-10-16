Magnum PI season 5 trailer: Looking at a release window

Just like we all very much want a Magnum PI season 5 premiere date over at NBC, the same goes for a trailer. Why wouldn’t we want it? We know that there’s a lot of great stuff ahead for the series, especially now that it’s more than a month into production and we’ve seen some really-fun teases on social media. (We’re still curious how Magnum and Higgins end up going undercover as lifeguards.)

While we wish we had a full trailer to share at this particular moment in time, that is unfortunately not the case. Yet, we can at least start thinking about when to expect something like this and in theory, we may not have to wait too long.

As we reported recently, last year NBC released their midseason premiere dates (typically a period from January through March) right in the middle of November. This is what we’re currently expecting again now, mostly because they need some of that proper time to hype up some of their upcoming releases. In addition to Magnum PI the network has The Blacklist, another America’s Got Talent offshoot, and some other series to promote. They gotta get that info out there!

We don’t imagine that a season 5 trailer will be released before a premiere date, mostly because there’s no real reason for the network to get ahead of themselves in that way. If they are going to invest the time and money into making a trailer, we think they’ll do it once an official date is out there. We tend to think that mid-to-late November is when we could see something, especially since it would benefit the network heavily to be able to showcase a trailer during some of their highly-rated holiday specials like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and then Christmas at Rockefeller Center. That’s without mentioning putting some promos on during Sunday Night Football.

It’s worth noting that a “trailer” here may not be anything more than a 30-second promo, but we’ll take whatever we can get at this point.

