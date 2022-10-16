The Rookie season 5 episode 5 spoilers: A look at ‘The Fugitive’

Following the big crossover tonight on ABC, do you want to learn more about The Rookie season 5 episode 5 next week? This is a story titled “The Fugitive” and in some ways, the title here speaks for itself. We’re going to see a story stuffed full of action, but also one that could bring about some important revelations for Bradford and Lucy as well.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

“The Fugitive” – Officer John Nolan and Officer Celina Juarez are on the hunt for a fugitive after a car incident goes awry. Meanwhile, a past injury comes to haunt Tim and Lucy comes through during his time in need in more ways than one on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We do tend to think that this is going to be a pretty important story from a character-building perspective and of course, we want to see things for Tim and Lucy move in a pretty specific direction. We’re far enough into the show’s run at this point that you can argue that we’ve had enough of the “will they or won’t they?” plot to last a long time. We get the idea of not rushing anything along here, but why not embrace something more now? Anyway, that’s just our two cents on it.

We should go ahead and also note that there is another episode airing on October 30 titled “The Reckoning.” We’ll have more on that in due time, but based on the name alone we have reason to be excited.

