Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We know that we are pretty darn close to the big premiere at this point. It’s mostly a matter of getting Kevin Costner and the cast back on the air and then, seeing what else happens at the ranch. We know there’s a time jump coming, and we tend to think that life is never going to be the same for a number of these characters.

Unfortunately, we’re not at a spot where the show is back on the air … at least just yet. There is no new installment tonight, but you are going to have a chance to see new episodes starting on Sunday, November 13. It’s just a matter of four weeks away!

So what is going to happen over the next few weeks? We tend to think that there’s going to be a chance to see a few more clips for what lies ahead story-wise and beyond just that, some interviews with the cast. We have a good feeling that in general, we’re going to see the PR campaign for this season go over-the-top for a handful of reasons. Remember that this is the #1 cable show and with another prequel coming in 1923, the folks at the network have every reason in the world to hype this up further. The ratings are going to be through the roof right away — that’s something we feel really confident about.

For the time being, the only mystery that we have is whether or not the show can live up to the quality of the past, especially if John is going to be Governor as the previews suspect.

