Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Who’s getting a love interest?

We know that there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network; today, we speak about matters of the heart.

We know that the show is not a romance, and nor is it about to become one in the near future. There’s just no need for the story to go in that direction! Sure, Rip and Beth are together, but their relationship is told alongside the fate of the ranch and about a thousand other things happening all across the board here.

There is another love interest coming in season 5, but it may come as a little bit of a surprise. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, you are going to see Orli Gottesman come on board the show in the role of Halie, described as a “confident, fun and outgoing girl who gravitates toward Carter. Here are a few more details courtesy of the network:

“In season 5, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around. Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him.”

We know that much of Carter’s story is about coming of his age and learning how to fit in to this new and strange environment. He’s already gone through a lot, so could a relationship like this make him happy? Or, would someone like Beth think of it as a distraction? We’re sure that this won’t be something that commands a huge amount of screen time over the course of the next season, but absolutely it is something that we’re keeping our eyes peeled on over the next few weeks.

