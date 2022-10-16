Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 9: Cartier dead?

We had a feeling that entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 9, someone would probably die by the end. Having that person be Cartier? That’s what we consider to be a pretty interesting surprise.

This guy was certainly well-connected and powerful; he’s really the only reason Lou Lou was able to keep pressing on with the record label after Crown’s death. Yet, we got to a certain point where the character started to overstep his boundaries — in particular, that whole “silent partner” label that he had previously. He was becoming a problem, and we already knew that he was a pretty big problem for Raq. Getting him out of the picture now certainly could help the two of them, but it could also cause some more problems for the two of them, as well.

First things first, we should note that Cartier’s body is inevitably going to be found — Lou and Raq shot him multiple times in the elevator and with that, they’d have to do a LOT of cleanup if they want to make sure that nobody discovers this after the fact. We know that there are also some big problems here for the two characters even beyond just this.

Was Cartier the biggest character the show could kill off at this point in the season? No. He was a new addition this season, and the writers actually caused a LOT more chaos when it looked as though they could be killing off Marvin at the end of last week. Just remember that they could be taking out someone even bigger next week. Remember that Burke has been digging REALLY deep on her partner Howard and Kanan; there could be some pretty dramatic consequences that come as a result of this.

