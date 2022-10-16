Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale: where’s the promo?

We know that the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 finale is slated to air on Starz next week — so where is the first promo? Typically, when you pull up the Starz app, you have a chance to see the preview almost right away for what’s next. This is not the case here.

For one reason or another, the network is being super-secretive now about the final installment of the season, save for two things: The title here is “If Y’Don’t Know, Now Y’Know,” and you can see some more details over at the link here.

So what can we say about the finale based on what we saw tonight? Well, for starters, the death of Cartier could loom large. It’s a reminder that Lou Lou and Raq are making waves, but they may need to do a little more in order to secure their family’s safety. Remember also here that Raq could be in trouble due to Kanan and all of the secrets that she’s been keeping for so long. She’s delicately built herself a house of cards that could come toppling down at just about any moment.

In general, these past couple of episodes have managed to have a pretty high body count, whether it be Cartier, Renee, some Italian mobsters, or Crown.

The good news…

Promo or no promo, we at least know already that there’s a season 3 coming for Raising Kanan down the road. This is one of the reasons why we’re expecting some sort of big-time cliffhanger that is going to leave jaws on the floor. We’re not sure they can top what happened to Malcolm Howard last season, but we’ll have to wait and see with that!

