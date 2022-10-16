Saturday Night Live: Hot Girl Hospital with Megan Thee Stallion

We had a feeling that Saturday Night Live was going to find a way to incorporate Megan Thee Stallion in a lot ways. Enter Hot Girl Hospital.

Apparently, this is the latest medical drama coming to the air — and of course, it was a ridiculous send-up of “Hot Girl Summer” in every way possible. The concept here was brilliant, and we imagine that this was something the writers were able to think about pretty soon after Megan was announced as the host.

The execution, meanwhile, was a little bit hit and miss. The delivery of the lines wasn’t always there, but the energy was exactly what you would expect: Through the roof. Rather than make it a long sketch about one story, it was a series of different vignettes. That was smart — it saved the sketch from having to carry one individual story throughout.

Is there a chance that there are better overall sketches tonight? It’s possible, but we have a hard time thinking that there are going to be ones that are as instantly appealing. SNL likely created this sketch, beyond just appealing to Megan’s fans, in a hope that this could go viral over the next several days. We do think it will manage some success there, and honestly, this is what the show needs when so many cast members left after last season. This is a very different era now and there are going to be some growing pains.

We will say this: We very-much consider this sketch to be an early highlight of the show, even though the Plus-ones musical sketch was fun and the deer outside the window was a fantastic showcase for Kenan Thompson. (As someone who has not-so-great vision, we’ve been in this position before.)

