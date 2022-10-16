Severance season 2 premiere date: The order of things

It should be clear to almost everyone at this point that a Severance season 2 premiere date is going to be in high demand over at Apple TV+. Unfortunately, we also recognize that you’ll be waiting a good while in order to see it.

What we really wanted to dive further into in this piece is what we consider the current order of things at the streaming service, mostly to give us all a better indication as to how long we’ll ultimately be waiting. We consider there to be three mega-hits that Apple has at the moment in Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and then the Adam Scott series. Odds are, they won’t want them to overlap TOO much so that they can retain subscribers.

So which one will premiere first? It’s almost certainly going to be Ted Lasso, though we 100% realize at this point that it’s already taken so much longer than anyone thought. We still think a late winter/early spring date is possible here. Following that, we’ll then get over to The Morning Show, which has at least been in production for a good while. Work on Severance is just starting up this month, so it’s going to be premiering down the road regardless of if Apple had any top-tier hits to launch beforehand or not.

For now, the most comfortable return date window we have for Severance season 2 is the summer; odds are, in four or five months, we’ll start to hear something a little more specific. The last thing that Apple or any other network/streaming service wants to do is announce a date too early, especially since there’s a risk that they may not be able to deliver on it after the fact.

