Saturday Night Live: Megan Thee Stallion performs ‘Anxiety,’ ‘NDA’

This week’s Saturday Night Live featured Megan Thee Stallion as both the host and musical guest. We knew that she’d get attention for the sketches, but what about her actual performances?

Well, her first musical number tonight was to “Anxiety,” a chance to showcase more of her storytelling prowess: This is a song that really meant something, and we thing the staging of it was really fascinating to. There was a beauty pageant theme, with Megan at the front of it wearing a “Miss Anxiety” sash. The biggest surprise to us was just how short this felt; that may be praise for the performance, but also that this was one of the more brief musical numbers that we’ve seen in this spot in quite some time. Luckily, we know that she’s going to be back for more a little down the road.

It is important that this song is pretty on-brand at the moment for everything that Megan is doing, especially when it comes to mental-health resources and trying to make life better for many of her fans. It’s about doing some good for all of the people out there who love her music or appreciate who she is. We’re not going to sit here and pretend like we know that much about Megan’s music beyond a few songs, but she’s done a lot of impressive stuff over the past several years. Remember that she’s been on P-Valley, She-Hulk, and now this show in just a handful of months.

For her second performance, Megan came out for a number that started out with some serious classic-rock vibes and a full band — not to mention a drum solo. This song was “NDA,” and it gave a good bit of contrast to what she did earlier on in the episode. A little bit of variety goes a long way with this show, right?

