NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 3: ‘The Body Stitchers’

There are a few different things to point out here about NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 3 on CBS — so where should we start?

We suppose that first and foremost, it’s worth noting that the crime drama will be back in its 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot next week, at least for most markets. (There could be NFL overruns still here and there; it’s the nature of this time of year.) This is also going to be a pretty fascinating story featuring an FBI-team up and a case from the past. We do like it when there’s a significant threat like this, so we’re eager to see how all of this plays out.

Also, there’s a storyline in here between Sam’s dad and Arkady, and of course we find that fun already!

To get a few more details all about what the future holds here, go ahead and check out the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 3 synopsis below:

“The Body Stitchers” – The NCIS team join forces with the FBI when a group of grisly murderers known as “The Body Stitchers” returns after evading capture by NCIS years ago. Also, Sam’s dad makes a new friend in Arkady, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, this does feel like a good time to encourage you to watch live. Remember that at the time of this writing, there is no guarantee that we’ll get a season 15 — there’s been rumors/uncertainty out there for a good while. If you can’t do that (we know it is a late start time for some people), be sure to DVR or stream it!

Related – Be sure to get some more NCIS: Los Angeles updates, including the upcoming crossover with the other NCIS shows

What are you excited to check out when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 3?

Are you ready for some more Arkady shenanigans? Share right away in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates! (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







