SEAL Team season 6 episode 6 preview: Bravo Team’s next move

As we try to prepare ourselves for SEAL Team season 6 episode 6 on Paramount+ next week, it is clear Bravo is in a tricky spot. After all, consider where things stand! Not only is Jason Hayes and the rest of his crew still in Syria, but they are finding themselves increasingly isolated. They are losing trust and not getting the success that they want. This is without even mentioning the still-tenuous relationship between Jason and Omar or the issues that David Boreanaz’s character is having with his mind in the midst of the TBI story. We’re hoping that there’s going to be a chance to see things change for the better, but Bravo is clearly running out of time.

When it comes to the next new episode, the #1 priority here has to be restoring some trust and Bravo getting more on the same page. We don’t necessarily think they will be in Syria for the rest of the season, but the writers are taking their time here. Remember that with the show only being ten episodes now that it’s on the streaming service, they can be a little more patient when it comes to the stories they want to tell.

As for what’s happening back at home, a good portion of the story is almost sure to revolve around Clay and for good reason. Just think about the spot that we’ve seen him in with Stella, and some of the mental/emotional hurdles he needs to overcome. Let’s just hope that at some point during this episode, he realizes that the last thing that he needs to do is freeze people out. In the end, that’s only going to hurt him more.

The sad reminder we’ll close with here is that we’re officially at the halfway point of the season now. Can we get some renewal news to make us feel a little bit better?

