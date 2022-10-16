SEAL Team season 6 episode 5: Are Clay and Stella over?

SEAL Team season 6 episode 5 brought a series of seismic events to Bravo Team and beyond, especially when it comes to the story of Clay Spenser.

For most of the past few episodes, the character has been struggling with more than just the physical consequences of losing his leg. There are also severe mental and emotional ones. For most of his life he’s been treated a certain way and now, he has to reconcile the fact that people look and treat him differently. Everyone wants to help him, but he wants to be able to help himself. Nobody realizes how some of their tiniest of actions can hurt Max Thieriot’s character, but they still do.

Unfortunately, much of the problem at this point clearly falls on Clay himself for not vocalizing how he is feeling until it is too late and he’s starting to emotionally spiral. Him storming out of he and Stella’s place is a prime example of that. Rather than being angry at her, he should be expressing how it makes him feel having someone watch over him. Stella needs to remember that he is the same person that he was, but the path to that is open communication. Clay’s not doing that; he is even shutting out Sonny of all people! This is not going to be an easy road to recovery, and the events of episode 5 prove that further.

For the record, we do still very much believe that at the end of the day, Clay will be able to get through this and he and Stella will be fine. The end of this episode does make you think that they could be over, but we have a very-hard time believing that this is truly going to be the case.

