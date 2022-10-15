The Last of Us premiere date: Is January start likely at HBO?

As we prepare ourselves for The Last of Us to finally arrive at HBO, we tend to think a premiere date announcement is coming very soon. As for the reason why, just look at all the evidence!

First and foremost, remember that we’ve already seen a trailer for the video-game adaptation. Typically, networks don’t release something like that, even for a highly-anticipated show like this, unless you are relatively close to it coming on the air. It’s actually a little unusual that there wasn’t a date released alongside the trailer. We were personally expecting that and now, we have to wonder just how long it is ultimately going to be.

Given that House of the Dragon ends in just over a week, it makes some sense to announce something soon … but it also makes sense given HBO’s release calendar. The next major show on the docket is The White Lotus season 2, and that will take them through most of the rest of this year. Beyond that, things get more mysterious and the main two options right now are this show and then Perry Mason season 2. At least one of them could air as early as January, potentially in the same timeslot as Euphoria. Heck, there’s a chance that the two of them both come on the air at the same time.

Given how popular Euphoria was in the winter, it makes the case for The Last of Us in that slot even stronger. Why wait to release something that has potential to be a smash hit? Also, you have to remember that filming has been done for this show for a while and when you think about the premiere of The Mandalorian season 3 in February, there’s a case here for some Pedro Pascal cross-promotion.

