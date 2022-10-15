The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: Is Robert Vesco returning?

There may only be a few things confirmed at present for The Blacklist season 10, but one of the big ones is pretty simple: This is a season meant to be all about the past coming back to the present. We know that Marvin Gerard handed off a version of the blacklist to Wujing, and there are a lot of criminals who will be out for revenge moving forward. There’s going to be some nostalgia moving forward with the NBC series, but we tend to think a few new faces are going to surface in here, as well.

One name that does surprise and delight us as a potential returnee is Robert Vesco, and for a number of different reasons.

First things first, is there official confirmation that Stacy Keach is returning? No, but there have been some set teases and the actor was also present recently at the 200th episode celebration. While he may only have a couple of big episodes under his belt, he is a key player in the Raymond Reddington mythology — he helped him to become the criminal he is today! It’s the big reason why he is ranked so high on the Blacklist.

What makes a return by him so interesting is that Reddington had to let Dembe arrest Vesco back in season 9, mostly to ensure that he could show his value to the Task Force. This was a big test on their relationship, so the reason behind a potential return now is interesting. Did Robert escape from prison, or is there a mission coming up that requires his brand of criminal behavior? All of the possibilities are fascinating!

Hopefully, we’ll get our answers not too long after the show comes back on the air in the new year. We know there are a few different things we are excited to see already.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 10 when it comes to Robert Vesco?

