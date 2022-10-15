Snowfall season 6 premiere date: New Damson Idris video

Is Damson Idris going to suit up as Franklin Saint at some point during Snowfall season 6? Based on the new footage out there, it certainly seems that way.

In the video below from the actor’s Instagram, you can see the show’s star seemingly walking out of his trailer on set, sporting a rather stylish Navy suit. This is the same look for Franklin when it comes to his hair and style we’ve seen so far for the final season, so we have a hard time thinking this is for some other project. Filming is currently underway for Snowfall and we imagine it will remain that way for the rest of the fall.

Outside of some impressive style, the purpose of this video is to remind us that season 6 is in fact coming, though we do not expect it at any point in the next couple of months. Our current premiere date expectation is for late winter or early spring, and we should get some official insight on that either at the end of this year or in early 2023. Given that this is the end of the road, we tend to imagine that FX will take the promotion to the next level. This has been one of the most-underrated shows on TV for the past few years, and we do think it is worthy of a send-off (plus a good Emmy campaign for Idris).

Remember that when season 6 begins, Franklin will be starting off from one of his worst positions ever. Teddy will have taken almost everything from him, so how does he recover and try to move forward? This is an important question for the show to answer.

What do you most want to see from Franklin moving into Snowfall season 6?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damson Idris (@damsonidris)

