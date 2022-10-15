Fire Country ratings pave early path towards possible season 2

It is true that at the time of this writing, nothing is even close to confirmed when it comes to a Fire Country season 2 over on CBS. However, the network has to be nothing short of thrilled with what they are seeing with the Max Thieriot drama right now.

Last night’s new episode, the second of this very-new season, ended up posting 5.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic; the former measurement means that the show only lost 5% of its premiere audience. That is fantastic for a brand-new show in an era where it is really tough to retain viewers one week to the next. It also improved significantly on its SWAT lead-in and came close to matching Blue Bloods (5.8 million viewers) as the most-watched show of the night.

So why is Fire Country already making a great case for a season 2? A part of it is tied to Thieriot, who is well-known to TV audiences thanks to Bates Motel and SEAL Team. Also, firefighter dramas have a long history of being successful; when you think about it, every other major broadcast network has one. (9-1-1 has firefighters, so we consider that to fall into this category.) We also just think the show’s theme of redemption resonates with a lot of people out there. If you are CBS, you’re probably just hoping to keep this momentum going for as long as you possibly can.

In the end, the network also deserves some credit for continuing to have a Friday-night lineup that dominates most of the competition. This is something that they’ve been able to figure out for 10+ years, even as many other networks started to shy away from scripted programming on the night at all. NBC will get back into it later this fall with some comedies, but they are clearly not there yet.

Related – Get some more news on the next Fire Country episode

What do you think about the Fire Country ratings two episodes in at CBS?

Do you feel even more confident that a season 2 renewal is coming? Share right now in the comments and once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







