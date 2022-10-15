The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 spoilers: ‘No Man’s Land’

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 is coming to Hulu on Wednesday, and the title alone of “No Man’s Land” suggests more than just a place. It’s also a clue as to the sense of desperation and confusion June Osborne must now face. She has a car, but also no clear plan.

Consider all of this: We can’t imagine Elisabeth Moss’ character wanting to leave Luke behind. She does have some leverage in Serena, who Gilead could want for her baby. However, Gilead also wants June dead, and that creates a big problem in its own right. There is no clear option for her, and one of her options actually includes trying to work with Serena, who she hates more than almost anyone alive. Serena will apologize to June per the promos, but we have a hard time thinking she believes it; she may recognize how bad Gilead can be, but wasn’t she acutely aware of that before all of this? She doesn’t have the right to the benefit of the doubt right now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

Knowing that they have a great cliffhanger on their hands, Hulu has zero issue being cryptic in regards to the future. Here is all they are sharing when it comes to an episode 7 synopsis: “June and Serena find themselves in a desperate situation.”

Here is the big thing that June and Serena have in common: Both of them are trying to escape. One of them could help the other for now, but for how long? They’re not going to become friends, and that’s without even mentioning what happens in the event June finds Luke while Serena is still around. This is one of the most mysterious plotlines we’ve seen in some time with this show, and we’ll have to sit back and see where it goes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







