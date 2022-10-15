Succession season 4 premiere date: Where things currently stand

What is there to say at present when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date over at HBO? For starters, all seems to be going according to plan.

Unfortunately, it was also never part of that plan for the Brian Cox – Jeremy Strong series to air this year. We are still several months away.

For those who have been out of the loop over the past few months, here is a quick briefing: Filming kicked off close to the end of June and as of right now, we tend to assume the cast and crew are several months in. Productions like this often do film out of order, so it is not necessarily productive to say that they done with X or Y episode. What matters is that there have been no public reports to suggest any substantial delays.

Why will it take so long for season 4 to arrive? Some of that is due to the hyper-ambitious nature of this show, which pays close attention to every detail and also utilizes international locations. It is also doing ten episodes this season, up from its nine-episode order for season 3.

The plan for months now has been to air season 4 in the new year, but also before the 2023 Emmy cut-off date of June 1. Given that The Last of Us has been teased with a premiere date early next year, we tend to believe that Succession will arrive once it is over. Signs point towards March or April for now, but we’ll still patient and keep our eyes peeled for additional news or changes. Of course, it benefits HBO to get season 4 out there as soon as it is ready; let us just cross our fingers and hope for updates during the rest of production!

