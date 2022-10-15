Why did Lina Esco leave SWAT on CBS? Tonight marks the second episode of season 6 and still, we’re coming to grips with Chris Alonso’s absence. It’s funny in a way — the writers put together this big, dramatic farewell episode for the character and yet, it still feels like she is gone too soon.

If you saw some of the reporting in the past on Esco’s exit, then you know that there is no controversy here. The longtime series regular departed last season on her own accord, interested in pursuing other projects beyond the show. It happens for shows that last for several years, especially when you’ve got the enormous 18-22 episode commitment that one like SWAT has.

Now with all of this being said, we do think there were some deliberate choices made in how Chris was written out. If the writers and producers felt there was 0% chance she could return down the road, they could be more inclined to kill the character off. That didn’t happen. Because Chris is still out there, it is so much easier to believe we will see her again. It is mostly a measure of how that return comes about and when. We don’t anticipate it being anytime soon, but this is a card the writers can play so long as Lina is interested in a return.

For the time being, we recognize that the show must go on and it will. SWAT will continue to push forward with the same stories you’ve come to love, and there will be new faces that come around the team. Yet, we don’t expect anyone to be a carbon-copy of Chris, and honestly they shouldn’t be. Every new face deserves a chance to stand on their own and bring something new to the table.

Related – Get more news on SWAT, including what lies ahead next week

Do you still miss Lina Esco as Chris on SWAT?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are other updates coming we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







