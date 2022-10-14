SWAT season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Hondo’s big moment

As we get ourselves prepared for SWAT season 6 episode 3, it makes some sense the show is getting back into its natural rhythm. Of course, it was not going to spend the bulk of the season taking on stories that originated in Thailand! “Whoa Black Betty” is an installment that will feature an important moment in Hondo’s personal life but beyond just that, a new character in FBI Agent Vasquez who could be important depend on how this story shakes out.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Whoa Black Betty” – When S.W.A.T.’s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential terrorist attack. Also, Hondo and Nichelle prepare for their baby’s gender reveal party, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We are curious to see what Camacho’s role on this show could look like in the long-term. After all, remember for a moment here that the show is in desperate need of new female characters after the exit of Lina Esco as Chris; however, Jessica does have another show in All Rise. How much will that interfere with something more here?

For now, we’re just excited to see things move forward, and also for Hondo and Nichelle to enjoy this moment. It’s something for him to enjoy and focus on away from work, and he deserves that after spending so much of his life being devoted to the job.

