Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 finale: Morfydd Clark on Sauron

It is easy to say that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale was the most jam-packed of any episode this season. Think about what we learned! There was the huge reveal that The Stranger is actually a wizard, and then there is the truth about Halbrand being Sauron. Galadriel put the pieces together in the finale, and it’s fair to say the end reveal was pretty shattering. The last thing she wants to do is rule beside him; now, she just has to figure out what else she can do to thwart him. She’s just seen one side of the notorious Tolkien foe, and there are more that could present themselves at any given moment.

We know that the producers of the Amazon series were extremely secretive of most of their plot twists, to the point where many cast members did not even receive all of the scripts. So when did Galadriel herself in Morfydd Clark find out the truth? Speaking to TV Insider, here is what she had to say:

We found out when we arrived in Númenor. Me and Charlie [Vickers, who plays Halbrand] did have suspicions, because we’d actually auditioned together, and one of the things that he had to do was read a monologue of the Devil. That was a bit like, “Hmmm, what is this?” But no talent [was] confirmed, because there were lots of options. The Stranger was a big one.

Also, we didn’t necessarily know how much he’d be in this season, whether he would be, whether his true form would be shown now. But it was really exciting. It was exciting to be able to start to spot the Easter eggs, but I still actually missed quite a lot of them. I didn’t realize until I watched it now, as it’s come out, that you never see him sleeping. Because evil does not sleep — it waits.

We know that many viewers at home were able to spot some of these Easter eggs in advance, but our biggest question now pertains to the future rather than the past. How much more of Sauron can you show? A part of the danger he presented in both the Tolkien books and the Peter Jackson movies was the mystery that surrounded. Sauron was a force and an aura just as much as an individual, and his threat and influence could be felt from far away.

