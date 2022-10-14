Stargirl season 3 episode 7 promo: The Infinity Inc. saga begins

Is Stargirl season 3 episode 7 poised to be among the most-important this season? We are inclined to believe so for a multitude of reasons.

Where do we begin? Well, some of that is tied to the Infinity Inc. storyline we are about to embark on, one that does have some definite and clear roots within the comic books. This is an organization within itself, and there is a rather enormous arc that this story could pull from. We don’t expect some one-for-one adaptation, but it’s no coincidence that the arrival of Starman this season is coming at the same time as this storyline. This is a two-episode event, so the presence of Infinity Inc. beyond episode 8 remains to be seen.

There are also larger questions worth wondering, especially courtesy of the promo below: Who is spying on Blue Valley? The end of season 2 so carefully introduced us to the show’s version of Mister Bones and since that time, we’ve been waiting. We know that Stargirl as a series has no issue letting certain twists linger. Just remember for a moment that they did this with Starman all the way back in season 1. Yet, there is no guarantee of a season 4, and we get the sense that the writers were well-aware of the uncertain future in the midst of making this season. (The changing ownership at The CW, plus the Red Wedding of cancellations earlier this year, leave us concerned.)

One larger thing to wonder about, both fort this story arc and beyond, is how to keep paying off the huge amount of characters that exist in this world. It’s where some of our anxiety comes from entering these two episodes. Does a familiar face or two have to exit in order to make the end of the season more streamlined? We wonder…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stargirl, including details on this episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stargirl season 3 episode 7?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead and of course, we want you to be up-to-date on them! (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







