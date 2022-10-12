Stargirl season 3 episode 7 spoilers: A two-part event begins!

Next week on Stargirl season 3 episode 7, be prepared to see the story taken up another gear — a two-parter is on the way!

So what can we see about “Infinity Inc. Part One” from start to finish? Within this episode you’re going to have a chance to see a number of different things unravel, starting with a discovery of the Gambler’s laptop that could change a number of things moving forward. We know that his death set off a ripple effect that went on for weeks on end, but are we any closer to a conclusion here? Time will tell.

Also, there’s going to be some other drama — and, we assume, some sort of big cliffhanger. Given that this is a two-parter, we do think that the events of one episode are going to bleed directly into the next. Go ahead and prepare accordingly!

Below, you can check out the full Stargirl season 3 episode 7 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

OPERATION BLACKOUT BOMB – After Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery on The Gambler’s laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that effects the entire town of Blue Valley. Elsewhere, Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) returns to the fold seeking help from Courtney (Brec Bassinger). Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano and Alkoya Brunson also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#307). Original airdate 10/19/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Let’s hope that as the season moves forward, the pace starts to surge forward in a lot of ways. Remember that there is no guarantee of a season 4 and with that in mind, time is of the essence.

