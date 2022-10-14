Severance season 2 premiere date: The benefits of summer

If you’ve been following the Severance season 2 timeline for a little while, then you are most-likely aware that a long wait is ahead. The Apple TV+ series will be filming over the next several months, and the plan is for production to last until spring.

With a few exceptions, we’ve seen time and time again the cable and streaming shows will wait until production is wrapped before airing new episodes. This means that at the very least, Adam Scott and the rest of the cast will not be back until May (when filming is supposedly done). Yet, even that seems like a pipe dream when you think about the post-production time required here, plus the competition that exists elsewhere from sweeps.

Does a June / July premiere date feel painful on the surface? A million times over it does! However, this does not mean that it is something that Apple should avoid. Severance could be unique positioned to dominate the summer, and for a number of reasons that casual viewers may not consider.

First and foremost, ask yourself this: What other show is really set to dominate this window of time? Stranger Things, Squid Game, and The Boys won’t be back until at least late 2023 or early 2024. It feels unlikely that House of the Dragon or Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power could be on again in so short a window of time. Save for maybe The Witcher, how much other prestige programming will be direct competition? Also, this gives Apple more time for viewers to catch up, and for Severance to dominate the TV discourse in a way that benefits it further. This is a theory-based show; it is similar in that way to a Lost or even an Only Murders in the Building. It benefits from not having its episodes on at once and with less competition comes more time to discuss.

Also, this just gives production time to make season 2 perfect, or as close to it as possible. They’ve been careful to take as much time as possible already.

