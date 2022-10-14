She-Hulk season 2: Show EP on future possibilities

Following the season 1 finale on Disney+ this week, it is absolutely fair to want a She-Hulk season 2 down the road. Whether or not it happens, of course, remains to be seen. Marvel is not a company to rush anything, and nor will they always follow a traditional path. Not all of the superhero shows we’ve seen on the streaming service to date have produced a second season; we’re still waiting for them to clue us in on Moon Knight after the fact.

Yet, with She-Hulk in particular it feels easier to argue for another batch of episodes. There are a number of iconic comic-book characters who have yet to even show up, and it certainly feels like more can be done with someone like Titania. Tonally, the Tatiana Maslany series is also so different from the rest of the MCU that picking up this character and throwing her into something else just feels a little more creatively challenging … and not something company should be immediately eager to do.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, show creator Jessica Gao certainly leaves the door open for more, indicating that the entire first season can be thought of as a setup for future endeavors:

The entire first season is really her origin story. In the pilot episode, it’s her physical origin, but for the entirety of the seasonal arc, it’s really about her emotionally and mentally becoming She-Hulk. It’s her accepting who she is, how she hope it fits into her life and how to have both Jen and She-Hulk co-exist in a way that she can accept. At the end of the season, she reaches the point where she’s fully accepted She-Hulk and she knows how to fit her in with Jennifer Walters now. So moving forward, she’s going to be so much more confident. She has really grappled with the growing pains of becoming this other entity. And now moving forward, she gets to spread her wings.

Based on how long it takes to make a show like this, we don’t expect a She-Hulk season 2 until 2024 … but we have to cross our fingers and hope for more before we can even talk too much about story possibilities.

