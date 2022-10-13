She-Hulk season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Disney+?

Following today’s big finale on Disney+, can you expect a She-Hulk season 2 renewal to happen? Or, should we be prepared for the end?

If you are out there excited for what’s going to be coming up next for the Jennifer Walters character, 100% we think we will be seeing her again. The questions comes down to how it will happen. A season 2 feels in the cards, but couldn’t she also be used in one of the Avengers movies? Or, could she make a cameo in the new Daredevil series given what we saw between these two characters already?

We understand there is a lot of data that Disney will look at when determining another season, whether it be total viewership, critical reception, or how many people watched from start to finish. we do think that this show will have a little bit of staying power in that it doesn’t really require you to understand the rest of the MCU to enjoy it. Also, it’s a comedy! Tonally, it’s different from anything else out there and it’s nice to have a show in this world that doesn’t try to take itself so seriously. In the end, it really understands that there’s no real need to do that.

If there is some sort of official season 2 renewal over at Disney+, there’s a good chance that we will see the series back in a couple of years. With the amount of visual effects that are required to make a show like this, we can’t envision a world where it will be back at any point in 2023. Marvel also takes their time with some of their properties in general, which they can do on the strength of all of the other movies/shows that they have across the board.

